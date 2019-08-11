Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Yields three runs in loss
Musgrove (8-11) allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts across 5.1 innings while taking a loss against the Cardinals on Saturday.
The 26-year-old looked much better in this outing than his last one where he allowed eight runs on 10 hits in 3.1 innings against the Mets, but Musgrove still saw his ERA increase and took a loss Saturday. While he's been rather inconsistent this season, meaning he's a candidate to bounce back, Musgrove currently having his highest ERA since the middle of June doesn't bode well for his value. Furthermore, the Pirates have won four games since the All-Star break, so nobody on their staff is expected to rack up many wins down the stretch. Musgrove, who will pitch again Friday against the Cubs, owns a 4.71 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 115 strikeouts in 130 innings this season.
