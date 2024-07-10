Bart went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Brewers.

Bart blew the game open in the sixth inning with his grand slam, and the Pirates never looked back. It was just his third hit over seven games since he returned from a month-long absence with a left thumb sprain. Bart is slashing .241/.330/.468 with five homers, 17 RBI, nine runs scored and three doubles across 91 plate appearances this season, and he's gaining playing time over Yasmani Grandal -- Tuesday was Bart's fourth straight start.