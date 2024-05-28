Bart (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The 27-year-old was lifted from Sunday's matchup against Atlanta due to the injury and will now be sidelined for at least the next week and a half, though the severity of the injury remains unclear. Grant Koch was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis and will serve as Yasmani Grandal's backup while Bart is unavailable.