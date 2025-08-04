Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Activated ahead of season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates activated Oviedo (lat) from the 60-day injured list Monday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Oviedo will make his season debut for the Pirates with a start Monday versus the Giants. The right-hander missed all of the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and the first four months of 2025 while working his way back from a right lat strain. Oviedo threw 62 pitches in his final rehab start, so he'll face some workload restrictions against the Giants.
