The Pirates activated Oviedo (lat) from the 60-day injured list Monday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Oviedo will make his season debut for the Pirates with a start Monday versus the Giants. The right-hander missed all of the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and the first four months of 2025 while working his way back from a right lat strain. Oviedo threw 62 pitches in his final rehab start, so he'll face some workload restrictions against the Giants.