Oviedo allowed three runs on five hits, four walks and a hit batsman while striking out six in four innings in a 7-3 loss Sunday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Oviedo got off to a rough start as eight of the first 12 batters he faced reached safely, leading to three runs. He eventually settled down, retiring eight of the last 10 batters. Walks have always been a bit of an issue for the 24-year-old but the problem has compounded since joining the Pirates as he's walked 21.5 percent of batters faced as a member of the team. He has a 4.61 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 16:14 K:BB in 13.2 innings in four starts as a Pirate. His next start will likely be next weekend against the Cubs.