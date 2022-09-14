Oviedo (3-2) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Reds, allowing only one hit and two walks over five scoreless innings in a 6-1 victory. He struck out four.

Making only his fourth start of the season, Oviedo put together his best performance so far in a Pittsburgh uniform, tossing 44 of 74 pitches for strikes and giving up his only hit with one out in the fifth inning. The 24-year-old has a 3.72 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 10:10 K:BB through 9.2 innings since joining the Pirates.