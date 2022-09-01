Oviedo was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Oviedo was assigned to Indianapolis after being acquired from the Cardinals on Aug. 1, but after a month on the farm, he'll rejoin the big-league club to start Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays. The right-hander was productive over 14 appearances (one start) with the Cardinals earlier in the season, logging a 3.20 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 25.1 innings. Assuming he performs well during his team debut Friday, he should have a chance to remain in Pittsburgh's rotation the rest of the way.