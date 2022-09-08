Oviedo (2-2) took the loss in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, surrendering four runs on one hit and five walks over 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

The 24-year-old couldn't get the ball over the ball with any consistency, and he needed 57 pitches (only 30 strikes) to record his five outs before getting the hook. Oviedo has issued eight free passes in 4.2 innings since joining the rotation at the beginning of the month, and the Pirates may not be inclined to give him another turn even as part of a bullpen day or in tandem with another pitcher.