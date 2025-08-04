Oviedo (lat/elbow) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list and start Monday's contest on the mound versus San Francisco, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Oviedo missed all of the 2024 season and the entirety of the 2025 campaign to this point while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in December 2023. Additionally, he suffered a right light strain during spring training. The right-hander most recently made a rehab start with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out five batters over five innings. Oviedo only threw 62 total pitches in his outing with Indianapolis, and he'll likely face a workload restriction in his first major-league outing of the year.