Oviedo (3-6) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk over 4.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out eight.

Oviedo was hit around by the Cubs on Thursday, giving up his most hits and runs since May 6. Most of the damage came in the fifth inning, where Oviedo gave up three hits to his first four batters faced before getting yanked after 100 pitches. Though he struggled to limit damage, he popped for his second-most punchouts of the campaign after recording five strikeouts in each of his last four starts. After allowing five runs and three homers in his first start of 2023, Oviedo has given up just two long balls since, with a 4.18 ERA and 67 strikeouts over 71 innings (13 starts).