Oviedo did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's win over the Reds. He allowed two runs on two hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out seven.

Oviedo coughed up a two-run shot to Elly De La Cruz in the second inning but otherwise didn't face much trouble. It was Oviedo's fifth straight time issuing three walks, and he's done so in six of his eight starts this year. However, he set new season bests with seven punchouts and 12 swinging strikes, including four with his fastball. Oviedo is not expected to make another start this season, which means he will likely end the year with a 3.57 ERA and a 39:20 K:BB through 35.1 frames. He did not make his season debut until Aug. 4 after recovering from Tommy John surgery.