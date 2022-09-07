Oviedo is scheduled to start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Though he'll be making his second straight turn through the Pittsburgh rotation, Oviedo may not be in line for a traditional start. In his Pittsburgh debut Sept. 2, Oviedo was lifted after 77 pitches and three innings, despite keeping the Blue Jays off the board while recording four strikeouts. If the Pirates decide to piggyback Oviedo with another pitcher, Tyler Beede or Zach Thompson would be the most logical candidates to follow him.