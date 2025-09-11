Oviedo did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Ovideo's 5.2 innings pitched mark a season high in five starts since rejoining the Pirates in August. The right-hander has yet to allow more than two runs in an outing, posting a 2.81 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP and 29:14 K:BB across 25.2 innings overall. Oviedo's currently lined up to face the Cubs at home in his next outing.