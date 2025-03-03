The Pirates placed Oviedo (elbow/lat) on the 60-day injured list Monday.
Oviedo missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and also recently suffered a right lat strain during his last bullpen session, per manager Derek Shelton, which factored into the decision to place him on the 60-day IL, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. He won't be eligible for activation until late May, and it's not clear at this point whether he'll be ready at that time. Oviedo's removal from the 40-man roster frees a spot for waiver claim Justin Lawrence.
