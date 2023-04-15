Oviedo (1-1) allowed one run on six hits and a walk over seven innings Friday, striking out 10 and taking a loss against the Cardinals.

Oviedo rolled through five shutout frames before the Cardinals finally broke a scoreless tie in the sixth. Oviedo has been terrific over his last two outings, logging a 15:1 K:BB while allowing just one run across 13.2 innings. He forced 13 whiffs on 44 swings (29.5) and averaged 97.2 mph on his fastball Friday. Oviedo is lined up for a start in Colorado next week.