The Pirates will option Oviedo to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Oviedo struggled in Monday's 5-4 win over the Giants in what was his first start in the majors since 2023, after he missed the entire 2024 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery and the first several months of this season while recovering from a lat strain. He yielding two runs on two hits and three walks while needing 43 pitches to cover his lone inning. With the bullpen now short after it had to cover eight innings Monday, the Pirates are replacing Oviedo with a fresh relief arm in Cam Sanders, who will be called up from Triple-A.