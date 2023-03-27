Oviedo is expected to open the season as the Pirates' No. 5 starter with JT Brubaker (forearm) set to go on the 15-day injured list, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Pittsburgh has yet to provide a timeline for Brubaker to return from what's described as right forearm discomfort, but Oviedo should be poised to make at least two turns through the rotation to begin the campaign. Though he had already been in good position to make the Opening Day roster as a reliever before Brubaker picked up the injury, Oviedo should be equipped to handle something close to a starter's workload in his first outing of the regular season after he covered four innings (55 pitches) in his most recent Grapefruit League appearance Thursday. He'll start the Pirates' spring finale Tuesday versus the Twins and will have another opportunity to build up his pitch count.