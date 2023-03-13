Oviedo threw three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out three in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Oviedo is competing for a spot in the Pittsburgh rotation, and Saturday's outing was both his longest and most effective of the spring. According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Oveido threw his slider 61 percent of the time and threw 31 strikes on 41 total pitches. He may be on the outside looking in to start the regular season, but it's likely that he'll pitch as a traditional starter at some point during the 2023 campaign.