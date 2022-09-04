Oviedo is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Mets, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Though he struck out four over three scoreless innings in his Pirates debut Friday against the Blue Jays, Oviedo needed 77 pitches to record his nine outs while conceding two hits and three walks. Despite Oviedo's inefficiency, the Pirates came away from the outing encouraged enough to give him another turn through the rotation. Don't expect Oviedo to cover much more than 90 pitches in Wednesday's start, however, which could hurt his chances of factor into the decision.