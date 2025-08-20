Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Promoted ahead of Wednesday's start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates recalled Oviedo from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Oviedo is set to rejoin the Pirates rotation with a start Wednesday against the Blue Jays. The right-hander was tagged for two runs over just one inning in a start earlier this month for Pittsburgh but had permitted four runs (three earned) with a 15:3 K:BB across 8.2 frames in his last two outings with Indianapolis.
