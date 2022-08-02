Oviedo and Malcom Nunez were traded from the Cardinals to the Pirates on Monday in exchange for Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton.

Oviedo has filled a versatile role for the Cardinals, posting a 3.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB across 25.1 innings. He's added a 2-1 record through 14 appearances, so he should function as a multi-inning reliever in the Pirates' bullpen going forward.