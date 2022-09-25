Oviedo (4-2) earned the win Saturday without allowing a run on three hits over seven innings against the Cubs. He struck out seven.

Oviedo did not allow an extra-base hit in his quality evening against the Cubs. The righty has been given the start in five straight appearances, recording a 3.05 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 20.2 innings. Even with this contest's seven strikeouts and zero walks, the 24-year-old has posted an unattractive 23:14 K:BB during these five starts.