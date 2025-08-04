Oviedo (lat/elbow) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list and start Monday's contest versus the Giants at PNC Park, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Oviedo missed all of the 2024 season and the entirety of the 2025 campaign to date while recovering from December 2023 Tommy John surgery as well as a right lat strain sustained during spring training. The right-hander was cleared to begin a second rehab assignment June 30, and after six starts across stops in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Single-A Bradenton, Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis, he's ready to make his 2025 debut in the majors. In his most recent outing with Indianapolis on Tuesday, Oveido allowed one run on two hits while striking out five batters over five innings. He tossed 62 pitches in that start, so he'll likely face a workload restriction in his first MLB appearance of the season.