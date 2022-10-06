Oviedo pitched four innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out one in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Oviedo struggled early Wednesday, allowing two runs to score in the first inning, one of which was unearned as a result of a throwing error. He later surrendered another run in the third frame on a Nolan Arenado RBI single, accounting for the final run on his line. The performance marked the fifth consecutive outing where he allowed three or fewer runs, finishing the season with a 3.21 ERA and 1.29 WHIP while striking out 54 batters over 56 innings in 21 appearances including eight starts.