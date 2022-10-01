Oviedo (4-3) gave up two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings to take the loss in a 2-1 defeat to the Cardinals on Friday.

Oviedo held his own against the postseason-bound Cardinals, but he received only one run of support and was forced to settle for the loss despite posting his second quality start in a row. Oviedo has become a regular part of the Pirates rotation since being acquired earlier in September and has an ERA of 3.04 in six starts with his new team. He is tentatively expected to make his next start in a rematch against the Cardinals in Wednesday. As it will be the final game of the regular season, the Cardinals could be resting their starters in anticipation of their opening postseason series.