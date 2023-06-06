Oviedo allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over seven innings in Monday's win over the Athletics. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision,

Oviedo gave up three runs through three innings before settling in for a quality start. He turned in his longest outing since April and has allowed three or fewer runs in five straight starts. He's registered a 2.57 ERA during that span, dropping his season number down to 4.29 through 65 frames. Oviedo is currently projected to face the Mets at home this weekend.