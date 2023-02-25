The Pirates are planning to use Oviedo as a starter in 2023, Rob Biertemptfel of The Athletic reports.

Oviedo has gotten most of his big-league experience as a reliever, though he made seven starts in Pittsburgh to close out 2022 after being acquired by the team at the trade deadline. He posted a solid 3.23 ERA with 28 strikeouts across 30 innings in that span, and he is likely to make starts at some point in 2023. For the time being, he's on the outside looking in for a regular rotation spot, but he should be among the top candidates for the role if injury or poor performance requires the rotation to be shuffled.