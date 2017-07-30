Pirates' John Jaso: Losing out on at-bats to Luplow

Jaso is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates haven't settled on a permanent replacement in right field with Gregory Polanco (hamstring) on the disabled list, but it seems Jaso has fallen behind recently recalled prospect Jordan Luplow in the pecking order for those duties. Jaso will hit the bench Sunday for the sixth time in seven games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast