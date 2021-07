Nogowski went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Nogowski enjoyed a memorable moment in the fifth inning when he went deep to left field with a runner on base for his first major-league home run. The long ball came in his 32nd big-league game and in his 69th career at-bat. Since July 5, Nogowski is slashing .438/.491/.583 with 10 RBI and five extra-base hits across 12 games.