Nogowski went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI in Monday's 11-1 win over the Braves.

The opportunity for playing time is there for the 28-year-old, with both Colin Moran and Erik Gonzalez sidelined due to respective injuries. Nogowski struggled in his short stint with St. Louis, going 2-for-22, but he'll get a chance to show his minor league performance hasn't been a fluke. In his last full season, he slashed .295/.413/.476 with 15 homers and 69:54 BB:K for Triple-A Memphis in 2019. His versatility -- he played both first base and right field Monday -- is also something that manager Derek Shelton highly values.