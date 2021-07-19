Nogowski went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.
He's started 10 consecutive games at first base for the Bucs, going 19-for-42 with four doubles and eight RBI. Starting first baseman Colin Moran (wrist) still has no return date, giving the 28-year-old additional opportunity at first base. In fact, with Erik Gonzalez (side) also sidelined, Phillip Evans is the only other healthy option at first. Nogowski's small sample size signals regression at some point, but in the meantime fantasy managers continue to enjoy production from an unexpected source.