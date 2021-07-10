Nogowski went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI in Friday's 13-4 loss to the Mets.

In four games since he was called up Monday, Nogowski has gone 10-for-16 with two RBI and three runs scored. It's a highly unsustainable stretch, but the 28-year-old's solid hitting has helped Pittsburgh manage the absences of Colin Moran (wrist), Phillip Evans (concussion) and Erik Gonzalez (side) in the last week. Nogowski should see consistent time at first base in the near term, and he could also see time in the outfield.