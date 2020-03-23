Play

Murphy went 3-for-19 with three home runs during Grapefruit League action.

Along with Luke Maile and Andrew Susac, Murphy is vying for the backup role to starting catcher Jacob Stallings. While the non-roster invitee could provide some pop if he wins the job, he's posted a career 39:193 BB:K while slashing .219/.265/.357 in parts of seven major-league seasons. Maile may hold the inside track for the job, as he has a history with new GM Ben Cherington from their time in Toronto. Maile is also already on the 40-man roster. In any case, Murphy could start the 2020 campaign at Triple-A, with a real shot of seeing action in Pittsburgh sometime during the summer.

More News
Our Latest Stories