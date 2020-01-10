Pirates' John Ryan Murphy: Invited to Pirates camp
Murphy signed with the Pirates as a non-roster invitee Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Murphy fits best as a third catcher who only makes the roster in event of an injury, as he owns a .219/.265/.357 slash line across parts of seven seasons, averaging less than 100 plate appearances per year. In 70 trips to the plate for the Diamondbacks and Braves last season, he hit a lopsided .175/.246/.413.
