Murphy will start at catcher and will bat ninth Monday in the first game of the Pirates' doubleheader with the Reds.

The clear No. 2 catcher on the roster behind Jacob Stallings, Murphy will be picking up his 15th start in the Pirates' 45th game of the season. The spotty playing time probably hasn't helped Murphy's efforts to settle into a groove at the plate, as he enters the twin bill with an ugly .186/.239/.233 slash line across 47 plate appearances on the campaign.