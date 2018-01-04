Barbato was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday.

Barbato was cast off from the 40-man roster due to the club's signing of right-hander Shane Carle off waivers. The 25-year-old will now have to go through waivers himself, and either latch on with a new organization or report to Triple-A Indianapolis. During the 2017 season, Barbato appeared in 24 games for Pittsburgh, posting a 4.08 ERA and 23:18 K:BB in 28.2 relief innings.