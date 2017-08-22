Barbato was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Barbato will return to the the Pirates as bullpen depth after the team placed both George Kontos (groin) and Joaquin Benoit (knee) on the disabled list. In 22.1 innings with the Pirates this season, Barbato has an ERA of 4.84 with 17 strikeouts -- not great numbers but an improvement on the 7.62 ERA in 13.0 innings he had with the Yankees before being traded to the Bucs in April.