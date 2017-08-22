Pirates' Johnny Barbato: Recalled from Triple-A
Barbato was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Barbato will return to the the Pirates as bullpen depth after the team placed both George Kontos (groin) and Joaquin Benoit (knee) on the disabled list. In 22.1 innings with the Pirates this season, Barbato has an ERA of 4.84 with 17 strikeouts -- not great numbers but an improvement on the 7.62 ERA in 13.0 innings he had with the Yankees before being traded to the Bucs in April.
More News
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...