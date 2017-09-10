Play

Barbato was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

Now that he's back in the majors, Barbato will add depth to the Pittsburgh bullpen. Barbato has thrown 24.2 innings over 18 games this season and pieced together an underwhelming 4.74 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.

