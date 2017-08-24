Hellweg signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Thursday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hellweg will head to Double-A Altoona after spending the past couple seasons bouncing between the minor-league tiers in the Padres' organization. He hasn't pitched in the majors since tossing 30.2 innings with the Brewers in 2013 and is unlikely to have any relevance within the fantasy realm over the remaining weeks of this season.