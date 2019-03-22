Pirates' Jonah Davis: Goes deep in debut

Davis went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs in his Grapefruit League debut Thursday.

A late replacement in center field for Starling Marte, the 21-year-old added to his 2018 debut. Davis slashed .306/.398/.612 in 206 at-bats for Bristol of the Appalachian League, including 12 homers and six stolen bases. A 15th-round pick, Davis will likely play for Low-A West Virginia later this summer. While he's a long way away from potentially making the majors, his power makes him one to watch.

