Luplow was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

The Pirates will waste no time inserting Luplow into the lineup, as the 24-year-old is starting in left field and hitting sixth Tuesday against the Reds. Luplow has played in 22 games for the Pirates this season, struggling to a .174/.255/.348 line with two homers. The righty-hitting Luplow is starting against left-hander Cody Reed on Tuesday, an indication that he could settle into the short side of a platoon with lefty-hitting Corey Dickerson down the stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories