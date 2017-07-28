Luplow's contract was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The outfield prospect began the season at Double-A Altoona, but he hit his way to Triple-A and then demolished that level even more than the first. All in all, Luplow produced an OPS north of .900 at both stops thanks in part to 21 home runs total. He'll head to the big leagues to try to jolt the offense back to life, and although it's unclear if he'll get regular starts in right field while Gregory Polanco (hamstring) is out, Luplow will get the opportunity to make his MLB debut Friday night, playing right field and batting seventh.