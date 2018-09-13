Luplow went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

Luplow singled and scored in both of the second and sixth innings while adding an RBI-single in the third. He's now hitting a healthy .429/.500/.714 with a homer and a double through six appearances (14 at-bats) in September and stands to earn playing time in the absence of Gregory Polanco (shoulder), providing he continues to produce at the dish.