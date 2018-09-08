Luplow went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer in Friday's game against the Marlins.

Luplow was a late entry into the game, replacing an injured Gregory Polanco (knee, shoulder) in the sixth inning. Luplow made the most of his lone at-bat, clubbing his third homer of the season in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie. The 24-year-old has bounced between Triple-A Indianapolis and the big club this season and owns an uninspiring .196 average with five RBI through 24 games with Pittsburgh.

