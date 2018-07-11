Pirates' Jordan Luplow: Gets rare start
Luplow will start in left field and bat eighth Wednesday against Gio Gonzalez and the Nationals.
Wednesday marks Luplow's first start in the majors since 2017. After a slow start at Triple-A, the outfielder has slashed .297/.382/.487 with eight homers and seven steals in 314 plate appearances. He holds a .924 OPS against left-handed pitching in the minors this year.
