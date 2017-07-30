Luplow will start in right field and bat seventh Sunday in San Diego.

His Friday debut went poorly but the right-handed hitter will get another chance with southpaw Clayton Richard on the mound. Unless Luplow forces a longer stay, look for the team to send him back to Triple-A when Gregory Polanco (hamstring) comes off the disabled list in the next week or so.

