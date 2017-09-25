Pirates' Jordan Luplow: Goes deep again Sunday
Luplow went 2-for-4 with a triple and homer against the Cardinals on Sunday.
The outfielder has stroked a combined 26 homers split between three levels of play in 2017, including three home runs in 68 at-bats for Pittsburgh. Although he's not considered a top prospect, he's forced his way into the picture for 2018. He remains behind the team's starting three outfield options, but there's a good chance he sees some playing time.
