Luplow went 1-for-1 with a homer and three RBI against the Phillies on Friday.

The outfielder also collected a pair of RBI on sacrifice fly outs. Unless the Pirates decide to keep Luplow as pinch-hitter off the bench , the 24-year-old will likely start 2018 with Triple-A Indianapolis. He's got just three hits in 18 spring at-bats, though his line includes two home runs.