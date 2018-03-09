Pirates' Jordan Luplow: Goes yard Friday in Clearwater
Luplow went 1-for-1 with a homer and three RBI against the Phillies on Friday.
The outfielder also collected a pair of RBI on sacrifice fly outs. Unless the Pirates decide to keep Luplow as pinch-hitter off the bench , the 24-year-old will likely start 2018 with Triple-A Indianapolis. He's got just three hits in 18 spring at-bats, though his line includes two home runs.
