Pirates' Jordan Luplow: Headed back to Indianapolis
Luplow was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Luplow will begin the 2018 season back in Triple-A after fighting for an Opening Day spot throughout the spring. The outfielder appeared in 27 games for the Pirates last season, hitting .205/.276/.385 with three home runs and 11 RBI.
