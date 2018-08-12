Luplow was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Pirates needed catching depth with Francisco Cervelli (undisclosed) dealing with an injury, so the team called up catcher Jacob Stallings. Luplow wound up being the roster casualty for this move with his playing time dwindling. Over his last 30 games in the big leagues, Luplow hit just .163 with as many strikeouts as hits (seven).

More News
Our Latest Stories